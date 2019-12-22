We see so much of Adler on these pages I will not introduce him. Let’s jump right into it.
Adler knows the extent that Clinton fought and defied subpoenas during his small, insignificant legal difficulties that leads Adler to conclude a different standard should be applied to different presidents. The Clinton issue was investigated for over four years. The house conducted its impeachment hearings with its initial vote by the full house on Oct. 8, 1998, wrapping up the hearings with a vote to impeach on two of the four articles on Dec. 19. That’s over four years of investigation, followed up by 73 days of House hearings. Compare that to Trump's impeachment:
— No full vote of the House to authorize the impeachment inquiry (a first in our nation’s history).
— No ability nor even the semblance of due process for Republicans to call witnesses.
— Not one witness testified to any material fact or evidence that is the basis of Article 1.
— All House members have not been allowed to see all the evidence.
— President’s Council not allowed to attend or to challenge any evidence.
— Minority not given subpoena power.
— A grand total of 80 days has been spent to come to a 100 percent party-line vote to impeach Trump.
Sadly, Adler, the expert knows with zero direct evidence in the partisan debacle that this will be crushed in the Senate where federal evidence rules apply. No hearsay, no opinion, etc. A sad day for Adler’s partisan credibility.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley