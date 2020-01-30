I have so enjoyed and been enlightened by David Adler's many scholarly explanations of the founding documents as relates to President Trump's impeachment. I was especially enlightened by Adler's Jan. 24 column when he explained the difference between private immorality (Bill Clinton's sexual abuse of a young intern in the people's house) and then allege that senators are guilty of public immorality if they fail to "render 'impartial justice.'"
Considering all this, Mr. Adler, please explain the public morality of these points: William Jefferson Clinton was accused of committing perjury, a felony. Yet all senators running for the Democratic nomination have stated even before the trial began they would be voting for conviction. Please explain the public morality of Joe and Hunter Biden's action in light of Pam Bondi's review of their actions in spring 2014 in today's Senate chamber.
And last of all, though legal, how about the actual morality of the most immoral public policy of all: Roe v. Wade.
Howard Randall
Rexburg