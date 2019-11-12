Within several weeks guest columnist David Adler has written another lengthy article disparaging President Trump. In all of Adler's diatribe, he fails to disclose he is a liberal Democrat and maintains a bias and intense dislike for our president.
About two years ago, at two different times, I challenged Adler to research and report on the anti-Trump dossier. No response. I believe if a topic doesn't hurt President Trump, Adler has no interest.
At this time I challenge Adler to report on the Democratic House secret impeachment hearings and how these hearings relate to our Constitution.
Robert Tripp
Ammon