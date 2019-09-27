In response to Dee Gustafson
Kudos to Dee Gustafson for her article “Statistics show guns aren’t the problem.” It agrees with my thoughts and research.
Good information is the key to better understanding.
Similar articles are in order for world pollution, border security, etc. For example, did you know that the world’s greatest polluters by population are rank-ordered as follows: India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Mongolia and Bahrain. China is the greatest carbon dioxide polluter. CO2 is only one of the many chemicals causing health problems according to the international health organizations.
Stanton Anderson
Idaho Falls