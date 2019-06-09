I could copy virtually word for word Don Herbst's column written on June 5 to make my point using his own words. He is a study in contradictions in this column and others he has written. Don gives us an "either/or" scenario of capitalism versus socialism. He is kind enough to even define them for us because obviously, conservatives that are creating a “straw man” argument don’t understand them.
Using the “either/or” method to make a point is perfectly fine and can be effective in helping to define positions or by making distinctions. Framing his argument the way he did gives one that really pays attention to details a sense of rich irony, as later on in his column he pronounces, “People who argue for ending these government functions are essentially arguing that private profits are more important than the safety and security of the general public.” Don specifies only the general services that the government provides by specifying roads and bridges, education and the environment.
The irony here, Don, is that nobody on the right is arguing for the termination of socialism in favor of complete capitalism by transferring all powers so far vested in the government over to private enterprise. Nobody is trying to make an argument to put the safety and security of the general public at risk in favor of a few that make private profits.
Good thing the wheat harvest is coming up fast. Don needs a fresh delivery of straw.
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Shelley