If Don Herbst wants to have any semblance of credibility, then I would suggest a couple of tips. First, if you are writing about climate change, make your points, even if they are silly, and end it there. Second, stay on the topic you are writing about. If you write about climate change, stay there and try not to in the last meandering paragraph attempt to introduce two totally new, nutty concepts.
You claim that federal taxes make up less than half of all taxes collected and "almost all of the other taxes being heavily regressive." Well, that’s a tall tale that would make Twain proud.
For Don’s education, here’s a shortlist of taxes. Let’s see how many of these are regressive: capital gains, corporate tax, dividend tax, excess profits tax, gift tax, gross receipts tax, Hall-Rabushka flat tax, inheritance tax, negative income tax (this one’s for Don — look it up), windfall profits tax and the good old property tax. Then we have state and local taxes, Don, and so many more.
So if we add up all of those taxes that are paid out not by all wealthy or middle-class (but many are), Don is going to argue that the sales tax and various sin taxes are more? Yes, Don, you are correct; someone not working the percent income to tax is high on the taxes they do pay. This is not society’s fault. Everyone should pay something to be in our social contract.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley