I was disappointed in guest columnist Doug Whatmore’s recent April 7 column, “No real leader in the Oval Office.” I was expecting more of a supposedly informed, fair-minded M.D. His article was extremely biased, judgmental, insulting and misinformed towards President Trump and our Republican leaders. We don’t need in this time of national crisis another Sunday morning arm-chair quarterback in his safe rocking chair, criticizing and nay-saying those who are playing the game.
Whatmore’s opinions and conclusions are easily refuted, for one example, he states that “nothing effective was done to counter a looming threat to our nation until mid-March.” Actually, President Trump closed the border to China Jan. 31, which saved thousands of lives. He made this decision against many in his own cabinet. I believe our president has provided excellent leadership in the past, he has made America great and prosperous, and will continue to do so in the future.
Robert Tripp
Ammon