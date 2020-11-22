Douglas Siddoway's column "My take on the election" is probably the best commentary I've seen on the subject. So refreshing to hear about recent events discussed over adult beverages.
Though I don't agree with the majority of Fremont County voters (I assume Mr. Sidoway belongs to that group), I whole-heartedly agree with his comment "let's do each other a favor and at least try to open our minds and our hearts to the fact that truth, scientific and otherwise, exist(s) and that there is enough room for discussion and common ground."
Ron M. Paarmann
Idaho Falls