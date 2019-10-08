Such a travesty, Mr. Beck. Citizens of our democratic republic actually required to think for themselves? Wow. That’s bad. It’s much easier to help them find the “R” on the ballot.
The last thing we need is a RHINO on the ballot for Bonneville county commissioner. If the “R” isn’t next to the name, there’s no transparency, and a real RHINO might get elected. Ouch.
Not to worry though. The county commissioner’s vote is not governed by the municipal ruling. Therefore, the ballot is transparent and clearly identifies the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s selection for the Republican candidate.
Give voters credit for a little intelligence, Mr. Beck. Most voters know how to use and manage debt financing to improve our quality-of-life within Idaho and that of our grandchildren who want to stay in Idaho. Whereas, the apparent “pay cash for everything” post-depression attitude of the commission means that our youth have two choices: to accept Idaho’s quality-of-life at low pay or to leave it for a higher quality-of-life at higher pay.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls