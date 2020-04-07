If one reads the long, redundant, self-serving article by Beck in April 2's Post Register, you would swear the Post Register board was working for Mr. Vandersloot, the communist party or the mafia, because they dared to state their opinion and some facts regarding one of Bonneville County's self-serving, elitist representatives: Zollinger. I would have said "Mr. Zollinger," but that would indicate respect.
As I've said before, I firmly believe if the voters of Bonneville County actually voted for the most qualified candidates, who would represent all the people, instead of simply voting R or D or religion, we would get legislation that benefits Idaho and all the citizens of Idaho.
Without a doubt, there will be similar defending articles by at least one or two more of these local elitists, as they always do.
Based on the various articles printed by the Post Register some of which are very controversial, some ridiculous, some redundant or meaningless and far, far too many filled with pure hate and spite, one would be very naive to think or believe the Post Register board is anything but fair and responsive to the readers and the community.
By the way, kudos to Mr, Vandersloot for his steadfast actions in getting legislation approved protecting people from different debt collection predators. Job well done.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls