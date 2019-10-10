Nonpartisan elections do have rock-solid results and benefits.
The R or D in front or back of a candidate's name, in far too many instances, does nothing more than elect someone based on the predominance of a state or county's population. Or in several states, including Idaho, the predominant religion, not necessarily the actual qualification(s) of the respective candidates, as was the case in the last Idaho state elections. Without question, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and state education secretary were far more qualified than those who were elected. And look at what we got for legislators, totally self-serving.
Thank God Idaho's municipal elections are still nonpartisan or Idaho Falls would have a mayor more interested in personal power or sexual discrimination than an efficient, organized, well-managed city that serves all the citizens, not just the predominant party.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls