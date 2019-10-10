In his Oct. 4 column, Doyle Beck makes quite the argument that non-partisan municipal elections should become partisan elections. Who knew that Democrats, progressives and liberals were all such terrible people and taking over the state by winning these nonpartisan elections? Beck argues that by placing an “R” or a “D” behind a municipal candidate's name on a ballot (or perhaps even an “I” for Independents?) would allow transparency for the poor misinformed voter to instantly know who they are voting for. No thinking or questioning of the candidate required. How reassuring.
Since it is long-standing Idaho state law that requires nonpartisan municipal elections, and since Mr. Beck seems quite passionate in doing away with this law, perhaps he and his fellow Republicans should use the Idaho Voter Initiative law to do away with nonpartisan elections. And hey, while collecting those signatures, they could also see if they could get an initiative on the ballot to repeal the Idaho Voter Initiative law. What an elegant solution.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls