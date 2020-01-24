Regarding Eric Meyer's Jan. 16 column on the legality of Donald Trump terminating America's enemy Soleimani: He was a man responsible for the deaths and maimings of thousands of Amerca's military, not to mention Iranians who may not like the theocratic government under which they live. Now it appears that the American socialists, Democratic socialists, Marxists and national socialists, or whatever they call themselves this week, have found new BFFs. The fossilized Pelosi has been replaced by the Ayatollah, and Soleimani as most admired by the statists.
Excellent examples of this would include Chris Matthews telling us that Soleimani was the equivalent of Elvis or Princess Di to the Iranian people. I guess he meant the Iranians he hadn't murdered and without raising the question of the Iranian government's inflating the turnout at the murderer's funeral. Then Christiane Amanpour giving Iran's vice president for women, Masoumeh Ebtekar, air time to spew propaganda without even a push back, Holly Williams "inspirational military leader," Washington Post "revered military leader" and Anderson Cooper, "I think of DeGaulle," etc. Commie commentator deniers are what I call lefties who tell you this doesn't happen.
I wouldn't expect Eric to understand. The murdering psycho Soleimani died a martyr's death and will be rewarded with 72 virgins in paradise, one for each body part.
Frank Clark
Ammon