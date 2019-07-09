This is in reply to Eugene Risbon. I wish him a late happy 90th birthday. Mr. Risbon seems unhappy with the president for telling 9,000 lies and with our senators for continuing to support the president. He also appears unhappy at not receiving replies when asking them why they continue to support him.
I wonder about the 9,000 lies. Is it something Mr. Risbon read or heard or did he himself tally the lies? I would like to see the list. I also wonder about the difference between a lie, an opinion or disagreement.
I communicate my opinion to our congressmen and seldom receive a reply. They may have more important things to do than argue. You can express your opinion at the ballot box.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton