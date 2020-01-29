Frank Clark, thanks for your kind response. But I confess I do not follow your argument. You appear to confuse me with some alleged communist celebrities with whom I have not the slightest connection. And you appear to think I am defending Qassim Soleimani when I am only saying that his guilt was not proven, as is necessary before he could be punished for alleged crimes, as he was by his extrajudicial killing by President Trump's executive order.
Briefly, my argument was that assassination is illegal under U.S. and international law, and Soleimani's killing was an assassination. It could be argued that his killing was authorized under the 2001/2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force that authorized the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. But Soleimani was not associated with Al Qaeda or the Islamic State (he was, in fact, fighting against them) and had nothing to do with the Sept. 11 attacks. He was an Iranian government official, not a non-state actor, on an official visit to the U.S.-backed Iraqi government. His assassination therefore also cannot be considered legal under the AUMFs either.
Finally, Soleimani's killing violated Iraqi sovereignty and made Iraqis think that U.S. troops should be withdrawn. It was therefore also bad U.S. foreign policy.
If you still disagree with this argument, please say so. But please don't confuse me with somebody else or say I made an argument I didn't make. Thanks.
Eric D. Meyer
Idaho Falls