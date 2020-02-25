In their recent op-ed, Frerichs and Marquit claim the Legislature is spending far more on prisons than education. (If you claim percentage increase you did not say that.) That is a colossal lie. In the fiscal year of 2019, Idaho spent $2,508 billion on public and college education while spending $131 billion on prisons, including out of state and county. Ladies, the multiplier is 19.
They then claim we should look at policies at the most elite levels. Just where are those? For your information, a lot of people think we are one of the elite because we are the fastest-growing state in the nation.
Where is the legitimate data showing the number one and number two causes of teen suicide in our state over the last five or 10 years? Facts are valuable, unsubstantiated assertions are not.
When born, the attending doctor notes the gender based on physical observation, and that is recorded on the birth certificate. I know of almost no choices an individual cannot make because of the gender observed at the time of birth.
The human brain does not fully mature until age 25, and therefore, the decision being discussed is made much better at that age or older.
I will say nothing on the abortion topic except it is a very serious matter that involves an unborn human being.
Ladies, if you hope for credibility from thoughtful readers you will need to be factual and rational. Those components were missing in action in your recent op-ed.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls