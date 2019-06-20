Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman's response to my June 5 commentary on socialism does nothing to refute my claim that Republicans use a classic straw man argument when they charge Democrats are advocating for a socialist economic system. President Trump in his State of the Union speech said: “Here in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” Republicans know full well that there are no Democrats advocating for the overthrow of capitalism in favor of socialism. Democrats advocate for socialist policies designed to mitigate the failures and abuses of our capitalist system.
Failing to refute my argument, Mr. Fuhriman then changes the subject by stating “nobody on the right is arguing for the termination of socialism in favor of complete capitalism by transferring all powers so far vested in the government over to private enterprise.” Really? Environmental Protection Agency officials now routinely undercut scientific knowledge that can save lives while eliminating regulations at the behest of industry lobbyists, four former EPA administrators said Tuesday. Our Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, has repeatedly signaled her support for school choice and privatization, as well as her scorn for public schools, describing them as a “dead end.” America's crumbling infrastructure continues to crumble because Republicans oppose raising taxes to pay for it. Shrinking government by privatizing, deregulating and cutting taxes is the entire purpose of the Republican Party.
Don Herbst
Rigby