You raise some very good questions in your letter. You are right about not having an endless supply of water. It's inconceivable the amount of water being wasted. We are spoiled.
Now, police compound — instead of a $10 million department that they have been complaining about for years, try and justify that to the taxpayers who are being saddled with more and more school property bonds. There is an excellent building vacated, known as the Deseret Industries store on E Street. It has tons of parking and is close to the courthouse. Perfect. Probably enough room for a fitness center (they need that), room for a TV room, juice bar and amenities. Also, look at the C-A-L building on Anderson Street.
And, Mr. Hicks, you say increase the number of traffic control. Well, good luck with that.
The building could be paid for by writing tickets of illegal parking of motor homes, trailers, etc., which abound in town on almost every street. Makes you wonder who orders them to ignore city statutes and parking laws.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls