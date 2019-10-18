I find myself in agreement with Gene Hicks on nearly all of the letters he pens, especially when he challenged the unfounded generalizations by Jim Key.
However, I respectfully disagree with his assessment of the recent lieutenant governor race. When Kristen Collum announced her candidacy, I went to Pocatello to meet her and then listened to her speak at the City Club.
When she and Janice McGeachin engaged in a public debate, it was obvious Janice has a better grasp of workable solutions.
In my view, Janice chewed her up and spit her out. The next day Collum commented that she was happy to get off that stage.
We have the best candidate in the office.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls