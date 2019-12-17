Evidently my attempt at wry humor about global warming went right over Mr. Gene Hicks' head. I think that he is referring to my Aug. 14 letter, where I tried to justify $10 million for a new Idaho Falls Police Department building.
I mentioned the CAL Ranch store and Deseret Industries store, but nowhere did I thrash or belittle the police department. What I said was, "makes you wonder who gives the order to not write parking tickets for motor homes, trailers, etc."
Don't just read what you want to. So give it a rest, Gene. I have.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls