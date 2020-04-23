For as long as I can remember, this country has come together in a crisis. Not this time. The division continues to get worse, and we cannot have a healthy democracy with this schism. I am responding to Heather Scott’s nasty remarks against the governor.
Gov. Little did the right thing. I know that some people are hurting a lot economically by not going to work. I feel for them. They don’t want their families to contract the virus any more than I do.
The representative’s remarks about the Holocaust are insulting to those who experienced it. She hasn’t had to dig a dirt hole in the woods in Poland and live in it. She doesn’t personally know anyone so starved that you could see their spine while they were lying on their back. She has never had to stand for hours in the snow with no coat nor socks. She hasn’t had to shovel dead people into crematoriums. She never had her mother and siblings taken away from her and sent to die in a gas chamber.
A WWII veteran told me what they found in Auschwitz when they liberated it. He said, “First we vomited, and then we cried.”
I will leave you with something a person said on a board this morning: “I live in New York. We have lost family members. Most people here have. This is not a Democrat virus.”
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls