As I read Isaac Fulmer’s letter to the editor titled "Things to keep in mind on International Holocaust Remembrance Day," I thought in a time of an increase of anti-Semitism, how wonderful someone was paying tribute to the memory of the loss of so many innocent human lives via gas chambers followed by incineration to ash. Then I read, “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Wait, what? I mean I like animals and have compassion for them. I worked at various veterinary clinics in my life for that reason.
However, to equate on a moral level eating meat to what happened at Auschwitz-Birkenau to human lives, including pregnant women, babies and children, is ludicrous.
Unborn babies are thrown away daily, yet the destruction of a sea turtle egg or an eagle egg gets a hefty fine and a turn out of angry protesters.
May we never forget the gravity of the nature of the Holocaust nor the six million lives stolen by true Nazis.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby