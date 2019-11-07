Thank you for printing the piece by Ivy Smith in Oct. 27's Post Register. When the controversy first began with the letter to the new president of Boise State University, castigating the university for its efforts to improve the diversity of the student body, I was stunned by such slanted, negative wording in the letter written by a state legislator who lives locally, calling the efforts "segregation." I wondered then, and even more with other issues being exposed, why voters of this area wish to elect state officers who enjoy grandstanding.
Having taught at the university level, I can assure anyone that many students who are accepted as first-year enrollees do not have the economic, cultural or linguistic advantages that so many students have because of their differing backgrounds. As the only one of my parents' seven children to achieve a college degree, I can bear witness to the need to give a little boost to those who need help with educational goals.
For those who agree with the contents of that unfortunate letter, I would like to recommend that they find and watch the motion picture "The Blind Side," which tells the story of a young man with phenomenal ability, but who needed a little help from some kind people who recognized his disadvantages, but who saw that he had great gifts. This story is based on actual people and events and should be seen by everyone.
Martin L. Kelly
Idaho Falls