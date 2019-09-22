In response to the letter in the Sept. 12 Post Register about Ammon water: It's not the water situation in Ammon that is pathetic but certain crybabies who write to complain about it. Stop all your moaning, whining and crying about water meters. Look at it this way, Ammon is now more progressive than Idaho Falls in water management and use.
Embarrassingly all the towns from Rexburg to Pocatello are more progressive than Idaho Falls when it comes to water management and conservation. When my parents built their first home in Pocatello in 1951 a water meter was put in the front lawn. This is the time frame when the shortsighted Idaho Falls city management should have started doing the same thing. Back when the city was around 20,000 people, not the current 60,000+ and continuing to grow rapidly. It wouldn't have cost that much then compared to what it will now.
No one wants to pay more money for something (water) that has been practically free over the years.
This is something that the Idaho Falls government have failed to address in a timely manner because they have been too afraid of the voter backlash. There will be similar moaning, whining and crying by the residents of Idaho Falls once our "leaders" follow in the footsteps of Ammon's city government.
It's time for Idaho Falls city government to bite the bullet. Just be prepared for the anguished cries from your constituents.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls