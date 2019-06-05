I just read Jackie Jeffrey’s diatribe about the hypocritical pro-life advocates who apparently don’t care about the rest of a person’s life after “being adamant that every embryo become a living, breathing child.”
Let me answer her questions. Yes, we care about children's education. Yes, we care about mental health services. Yes, we care about jobs and affordable healthcare. Yes, we care about the proper use of firearms.
Your argument ignores the truth that no one can control what life throws at them. We all are faced with difficult situations in life. We all have personal responsibilities. No, pro-life does not end at birth, Jackie. So let’s just abort everyone that would face life’s challenges. Oh wait, there’d be nothing left of the human race. Yes, that’s the logical answer: end life before it has a chance at life.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby