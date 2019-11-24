Regarding James Delmore’s original intent and the Second Amendment article, I had decided not to respond because of his many previous intellectually vacant opinions. Now, however, he has moved on with historical intellectually vacant crap that can’t be ignored. James would have us believe that the original intent of the Second Amendment was to hunt down runaway slaves and to gun down the American Indian.
Rather than penning some progressive fantasy, James can read what the original intent of the founders concerning the Second Amendment was. Almost to a man, they were pro-self defense, were concerned with an oppressive central government and wanted the people to have the ability to stand against enemies domestic and foreign.
With a political party who embraces mob intimidation, representatives encouraging harassment, embracing their militant wing, Antifa (the Klan has become politically incorrect) and shooting opposing politicians at baseball games, it becomes obvious that the Democrats, democratic socialists, progressives and Marxist wannabes are willing to do anything to secure power.
To paraphrase, if some violent statist commissar tells you you don’t need an AR-15, you need an AR-15, and so do your spouse and progeny. Don’t forget the ammunition so that you can comply with the original intent.
Frank Clark
Ammon