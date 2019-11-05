After reading Mr. Delmore's article, it's extremely clear he has no idea how socialism destroys nations, economies and the potentials of the masses. Also, I strongly disagree with his assertion that Mr. Trump isn't transparent. There has never been, in my 82 years, any president as open and transparent — never.
Sadly, very sadly, not all who live in this great country support or believe the America we all love. If they did at least one, maybe two, of the many Democratic candidates would be campaigning on the many, many merits of this great country, not to turn it into a socialist nation.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls