Is Delmore really serious that the Second Amendment was enshrined in the Bill of Rights to hunt down slaves? This argument must be a troll attempt to push buttons. Here’s 30 seconds worth of research that refutes the entire claim: “The Second Amendment was based partially on the right to keep and bear arms in English common law and was influenced by the English Bill of Rights of 1689. Sir William Blackstone described this right as an auxiliary right, supporting the natural rights of self-defense and resistance to oppression, and the civic duty to act in concert in defense of the state."
The civil war ended in 1865. In United States v. Cruikshank (1876), the Supreme Court ruled that: "The right to bear arms is not granted by the Constitution; neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence. The Second Amendments [sic] means no more than that it shall not be infringed by Congress, and has no other effect than to restrict the powers of the National Government."
"In Caetano v. Massachusetts (2016), the Supreme Court reiterated its earlier rulings that 'the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding' and 'that its protection is not limited to "only those weapons useful in warfare.'"
Delmore must be looking for attention and fishing for the deluge of letters or he really believes what he wrote.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley