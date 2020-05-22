Janice McGeachin, that is one scary thought — you being a heartbeat away from the governorship. I have a word for Gov. Little: I have the highest admiration for you and your efforts to keep the citizens of Idaho safe. At least you have the foresight to do so. If-then-else thinking is missing in so many people. I also think you deserve vacations for your efforts, but please, for the good of our citizens, don’t take one. Keep healthy. We need you.
As for you, McGeachin: No, small businesses are not the backbone of this country, especially Irish pubs and bars. If every restaurant and bar in the U.S. disappeared, we would miss them, but we wouldn’t hurt. It would be different if every health care worker, farmer, sanitation worker, fire department, police department, builder, plumber, electrician, teacher, street department worker, laborer and sewer department worker disappeared — we would hurt. Collectively they are the backbone of this country. The quarantine has been bad for a lot of people, but I do not feel sorry for you, Janice. I feel sorry for the workers who have no income right now or those who unemployment does not pay their mortgage. Businesses do not drive the economy. The economy is consumer-driven.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls