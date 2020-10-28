In light of your recent op-ed “Courage is the antidote to COVID-19," please specify the steps you, as a public servant, are supporting to ensure the availability of medical care for any Idahoan needing hospital or intensive care unit treatment for COVID-19.
Health care professionals are warning that many Idaho hospitals and ICUs are currently at or near capacity for treating COVID-19 patients.
Unless you already defined your plan in your op-ed when you state, “All we have to do is stop being afraid.”
Cathy Richards
Idaho Falls