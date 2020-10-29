Responding to Ms. McGeachin, there is not a single medical expert that states courage is the antidote to COVID-19. I doubt the 224,000-plus people who have died and their families and friends would agree. Yes, courage is needed for those suffering from this deadly disease, but it’s no cure.
McGeachin’s statistics are misleading and a distraction. A 99.5% survival rate means nothing to those intubated in the intensive care units. Yes, thankfully most cases are mild and people survive. But there is a worrisome increase in cases where people seem to recover but then develop symptoms and even significant and dangerous medical conditions. Conditions range from fatigue, joint pain, cough (Melania Trump) to heart and lung diseases. People in this situation are called “long-haulers,” and according to the Mayo Clinic, “much is still unknown about how COVID-19 will affect people over time. However, researchers recommend that doctors closely monitor people who have had COVID-19 to see how their organs are functioning after recovery. Although COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can damage many other organs as well. This organ damage may increase the risk of long-term health problems.”
Ms. McGeachin ends her commentary with “all we need to do is stop being afraid.” Yes, fear doesn’t solve everything but there is a healthy fear — like deciding to evacuate when there is a wildfire. COVID-19 is potentially deadly, and we all need healthy fear. We need to take the precautions (masks, distancing, etc.) recommended. For ourselves and others.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls