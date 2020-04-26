Jason Uhlmann of Driggs penned an interesting letter on these pages. One of the more ironic passages was, “I would encourage you to join me in swarming his (Gov. Little’s) social media to condemn his ignorant actions, but in the ultimate act of guilt, he has prohibited any form of public comment on his social media platforms.”
Granted, the governor is an elected public official, and perhaps he should have allowed comments on his social media platforms. What I find ironic is that Mr. Uhlmann has his own social media platforms hidden. Don’t believe me? Try a search, and even with his very unique last name, good luck in finding anything. You would sooner find a clean fire hydrant in a dog park. I find Mr. Uhlmann’s outrage very ironic given this. If you are willing and able to rally the troops to the cause, sir, then perhaps you should not try and lead from the shadows?
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley