Both Jay Gaskill and Mike Crapo were solid lawyers in their day, but both would apparently have us believe that all of the evidence produced during the Trump impeachment hearings is nonsense.
Jay asks what he believes is a rhetorical question, “Does anyone seriously believe that any appropriate standard of proof has been met by the House Judiciary Committee?” Yes, I do, along with hundreds of present and former prosecuting attorneys, together with constitutional scholars from some of the nation’s most prominent law schools, including Sen. Crapo’s former dean at his distinguished school.
Frankly, Jay, I am much more comfortable in their company on this one than in yours and the senator’s. This is a serious matter of profound importance to our nation. You, sir, are delivering the nonsense.
Tim Hopkins
Idaho Falls