Jeff Manship seems confused about the word "baby." The truth is that babies are born. He is just wrong in his assertions about that.
It's true that many people who are happy to be expecting will refer to their "baby," but that is just a normal, flexible word use. Much as I might say, "Come see my new house!" when all I'm doing is showing you a hole in the ground and architectural plans. Nobody would take my words to mean that I actually have a house.
(When a woman says, "I'm expecting a baby!" does Mr. Manship correct her sternly with, "No, you already have a baby!" or does he respond like a normal person?)
Women get to refer to their fetuses as babies if they want to. But Mr. Manship certainly does not get to tell women that they have to. That is their decision, not his.
He is right that we will have difficulty coming to a resolution when people are using words dishonestly. So if you want to be an honest participant in the debate, remember that abortion deals with fetuses, not babies.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls