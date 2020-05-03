In response to Jeff Siddoway May 3, 2020 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am unaware of who nominated Jeff Siddoway to be the self-appointed arbitrator between Gov. Little and Lt. Gov. McGeachin. Stay in your own lane, Jeff.Michael Armstrong Idaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.