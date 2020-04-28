Not long ago, rural east Idaho lawmakers worked tirelessly with other legislators to keep the liberals from Boise in check. Now, because of legislators like Jeff Siddoway, we’re constantly in a battle to promote a semblance of conservative values at Idaho’s Statehouse. There is a reason why Idaho’s taxes are too high and why the state just went through a process of eliminating lots of government regulations enacted during Jeff’s watch.
The simple truth is that when Jeff was in the Legislature, he did little to contain the size and scope of state government. As the chairman of the Senate’s taxation committee, he allowed himself to be controlled by the state teacher’s union, singlehandedly blocking tax relief proposals until and unless schools got more money.
Jeff has good intentions, it's just too easy to blame the messenger, as he completely misstates the way the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its Freedom Index works. The organization puts an emphasis on conservative principles: low taxes, limited government, constitutional principles (that mirror the Republican platform).
Like it or not, when a legislator has a low score on the Freedom Index, as Jeff did, it tells voters much about that legislator’s interest in conservative Republican governance.
The Freedom Index rates the legislation on the above principles (freedom), the legislators then rate themselves on what they vote for. Don’t take my word for it. Go to IdahoFreedomIndex.com and discover for yourself why Jeff’s liberal legislative heroes score with the Democrats on a simple measure of voting performance.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls