In her recent op-ed, Jill Ecklesdafer suggests there is no correlation between the general environment in Idaho and California and the controlling political parties in the respective states. Her mediocre marks in the class "Logic and Reason" explain how she could arrive at such an explanation. All people, in every state, are affected by the laws and policies of their state governments. And Idaho (Republican state) is superior in crime, taxes, unemployment, cost of living, etc. when compared to California.
Her suggestion that we consider full-time legislators who serve four-year terms before running again compounds the very problem she complains about. Who can take four years out of their life, move their family to Boise and wonder what they could possibly do to earn a living in the private sector if they fail in a re-election bid? The pool of candidates just shrunk considerably and would be far worse than what we have currently.
Next, Jill questions how you can adopt a budget before you know how much the revenue will be. That answer is really quite simple — you forecast based past revenue, current trends and maintain a rainy day account. With that budget in place, the various state agencies know what their financial boundaries are for the upcoming year.
Related, I recently met a gentleman at a convenience store who had been a state employee in California, and when he retired in 2015 he and his wife came to Idaho. He said one the very first things they did was go to the DMV and get Idaho plates for their vehicles. The cost to register and the plates were around $150, and he told me in California the plates alone would have been around $350.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls