I read with great interest Idaho's former Attorney General Jim Jones' comment about current Attorney General William Barr being President Trump's personal attorney, rather than the peoples' attorney general. As I thought about recent events surrounding the Mueller report, I was sure I missed Jones' similar opinion on the following: Attorney General Eric Holder answered a question thusly, "... I'm still the president's wingman, so I'm there with my boy ..." (Politico, April 3, 2013). And by the way, I do not recall Holder being accused of being a racist for referring to the President of the United States as a "boy." Wow.
I also do not remember Jones' response to former Attorney General Loretta Lynch being Hillary Clinton's personal attorney when she instructed Comey to refer to the F.B.I's investigation as an incident rather than what it was: an investigation. And don't forget about the secret 45-minute tarmac meeting with Bill in the midst of the F.B.I.'s investigation of Hillary's disappearing e-mails, and on and on. I'm anxiously waiting for his response.
Howard Randall
Rexburg