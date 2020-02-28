Jim Jones’ credibility plummeted after his Feb. 23 commentary on the culpability of McCabe, Hillary, et al. His suggestion of a lack of credible evidence of Hillary Clinton’s criminal conduct is truly laughable. Retention of classified information at an unauthorized location by an officer of the U.S. is punishable by fine and/or imprisonment. On July 5, 2016, FBI Director James Comey announced that 110 emails retrieved from Hillary Clinton’s personal server contained classified Department of State information. And that was only the tip of the iceberg.
So why does Jones claim "no credible evidence of criminal conduct" by Hillary Clinton? Could it be that he maintains the same double standard as the never-Trump crowd that continually whines that Trump is “above the law” in the wake of the Mueller train wreck? Their double standard was evident after the clandestine June 27, 2016, meeting between Bill Clinton and Attorney General Lynch on the tarmac (five days before Hillary Clinton was to be questioned by the FBI).
Anyone who doubts the connection between that meeting and the subsequent clearing of Clinton of criminal conduct should review the comments of former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Her July 1, 2016, text to Peter Strzok stated that “she (Lynch) knows no charges will be brought.” When questioned later by John Ratcliffe on July 13, 2018, Page confirmed that the Department of Justice had told the FBI not to charge Clinton with gross negligence because the DOJ wasn’t going to.
I expect better judgment from a former Idaho Supreme Court judge.
D.D. Taylor
Idaho Falls