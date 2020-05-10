“The sky is falling, the sky is falling. And let’s be sure to blame Trump,” so says doom and gloom Judge Jim Jones in his latest Post Register April 20 column, “Trump is playing a dangerous double game.”
I believe judges are supposed to represent facts, truth, justice and fairness. Nothing but bias, criticism and typical hate-Trump rhetoric from Jones in President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. He accuses the President of “duplicity” and “raw political gain.”
Jones gives no credit to the president for his efforts and concerns in combating the virus — sealing our borders especially with China, proclaiming a national emergency, organizing an effective task force, using the Defense Production Act, working closely and effectively with the military and private business in the production and distribution of resources, and balancing the efforts of the federal government with state responsibilities.
Jones and liberal Democrats can’t have it both ways. If the federal government exercised undue control over the states, Trump would be accused of being a king or monarch, and if our government wasn’t doing enough on their part, there would be accusations of not caring and dereliction of duty. Despite all of the criticism from the left and their lack of reality, I believe our president has achieved about the right balance.
Robert Tripp
Ammon