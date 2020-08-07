What is going on with Jim Jones? In his numerous, lengthy Post Register columns, in a critical, negative way, he seems obsessed with President Trump. I could name at least 20 plus things President Trump has done for the benefit of our country; Jones has ignored them all.
He has set himself up as the great arbitrator of what is best for our nation in regard to the coronavirus, Portland strife, etc. His ego is as big as Idaho itself. As a former judge, it would seem Jones would be more fair and impartial, this doesn’t seem possible in his liberal DNA. I feel badly for him.
Robert Tripp
Ammon