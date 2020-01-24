Legal wisdom from Jones?
Far be it for me to criticize the law advice given by former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones. It’s very curious that Mr. Jones gives "advice" to the president about calling hostile witnesses like Pelosi or Schiff. He wrote many of us may have done that early in our law careers and learned from “bitter experience that is a recipe for disaster.” This seems, on the surface, wise council from an esteemed member of the bar passing on his wisdom, although clearly he does not like nor support the president.
As good as this advice, Mr. Jones then really turns legal theory and precedent on its head when he suggested that the president should testify at the Senate's impeachment proceeding, writing, “In fact, he (the president) should demand that he appear as a witness at the trial to personally proclaim his innocence of all the charges.”
So let’s be clear, Mr. Jones. Is this the advice you gave defendants you represented in your legal career? Did you encourage your clients to testify, to clear their names? As an esteemed retired judge, would you encourage young or newly practicing attorneys to put their clients on the stand even if the case against them is flimsy at best? And finally is it and was it your legal expertise and opinion that by having your clients testify that it “would ensure a just result?”
I imagine many lawyers reading your letter are scratching their heads right now.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley