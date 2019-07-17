Jim Jones, like Hillary Clinton, speaks out of both sides of his mouth — that and his open hypocrisy regarding the law with his stated acceptance of illegals working in the U.S. while he condemns a real United States of America Attorney General, Mr. Barr.
Jones, Pettingill, Sathe, the Delmastros and others, from the general area, evidently prefer socialism to capitalism with their continued outlandish support of anyone but Trump, who, by the way, will go down in history as one of the top five presidents this country has ever had.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls