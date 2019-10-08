I question many assertions in Jim Jones' column published Sept. 29. He claimed increasing numbers of tropical storms are caused by anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions and will plague us for thousands of years. The International Panel on Climate Change 2013 Physical Science Basis Report disagrees. They say, “Current data sets indicate no significant observed trends in global tropical cyclone frequency over the past century” (Section 2.6.3).
Jones claimed the Trump administration promotes burning fossil fuels, in fact, reduction in United States carbon dioxide emissions, begun about 2005, continues through the Trump administration. This reduction is due to the replacement of coal with natural gas in electrical generation because of cost. Natural gas production soared in the U.S., and prices dropped due to hydraulic fracking.
The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency published Trends in Global CO2 Emissions, 2016 Report. They show all the global increase in carbon dioxide emissions since 2000 comes from China and India, primarily China.
Jones claimed “97 percent of climate experts agree that it (anthropogenic climate change) is an existential threat to life on earth” The actual claim is, “97 percent of climate scientists agree that there is a global warming trend and that human beings are the main cause — that is, that we are over 50 percent responsible.” Even the latter claim was debunked by Alex Epstein in a Forbes article, Jan. 26, 2015.
The planet is in a warming period. The scientific question remains how much is natural and how much anthropogenic?
Charles Allen
Idaho Falls