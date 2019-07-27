Having read a couple of Mr. Key's previous articles, I'm not surprised by his comments in Wednesday's Post Register. However, I need to correct what appears to be a mislabeling of me.
From FDR through JFK, I was a staunch Democrat. Then switched to Republican as the Democrats, except for and only Gov. Andrus of Idaho, had started going the wrong way. Then, thanks to Bush I and Bush II, especially G.W. Bush, who unilaterally invaded a sovereign nation, killing thousands and who created the worst world and United States financial disaster since the great depression, I became and am a devout and dedicated independent.
As for the comparisons mentioned by Key, not sure that really accomplishes anything. But for the record, I was a very successful construction manager for two of the largest construction contractors in the world, with 15 years of that being as a construction/ project manager at the INEL with Morrison Knudsen. The last 10 years of my 45 years in the construction industry was spent as the in-country manager for each of those contractors, performing — in concert with the respective countries' Ministries of Defense and their senior military commanders — the removal, neutralization, disassembly and destruction of long-range, ballistic missiles and their means of launching in the Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia under and in accordance to the START Treaty.
So I don't consider myself a "dreg" as you put it but rather someone who has been there and done that — successfully.
My opinion of Jones remains unchanged, especially after his wordy dissertation in last weeks Post Register.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls