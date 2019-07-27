Numerous individuals enroll in deflection 102 as they begin their affiliation with the Democratic party, and it appears likely Jim Key took upper-division courses in the subject. Key recently weighed in on a letter by Gene Hicks where my name was mentioned. I did not see Jim Key at the City Club luncheon where Jim Jones spoke nor was he on the lunch roll. Since he was not there, all of his information is hearsay and thoughtful people do not engage in a public discourse/debate with hearsay as their foundation.
I was in attendance and reported accurately what I heard in a recent letter. Anyone who says Jim Jones is not indifferent, past and present, to undocumented (illegal) workers in Idaho is a liar. I was there.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls