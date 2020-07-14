In case you haven’t noticed, while new cases of COVID-19 have increased (as widespread testing has been implemented), mortality (i.e., number of new deaths as a percentage of number of new cases) has decreased dramatically — from around 8% in mid-April to around 2% currently, based on daily statistics posted online by Johns Hopkins. There are different plausible reasons for this decrease, the most obvious of which is the change in the way that the number of new cases is determined.
In the March-April period, there was little testing, so the principal measure of number of new cases was the number of hospital admissions by people showing COVID-19 symptoms and sick enough to be admitted to a hospital. Today, however, the number of new cases includes both a) those who are very sick with COVID-19, and b) those who are non-symptomatic but who test positive.
This change in accounting is the obvious basis for President Trump’s statement (quoted by Key), “We have cases because we test.” To most reasonable people, what he was saying in a few words was apparent, “We have more new cases because we now test.” Apparently, this interpretation was lost on Key.
And regarding Key’s comments about the idea of using internally-administered “poisons” (e.g., Lysol and bleach) to combat an otherwise-uncontrollable disease, such an idea is not without a precedent in modern medicine. It’s called “chemotherapy.”
D.D. Taylor
Idaho Falls