I believe all thoughtful readers will recognize that my reference to "deflection 102" was illustrative in purpose. And I did not say Jim Key is a Democrat but some may see an inference. Since Key and I have two different versions of what Jim Jones said, the only way I can explain that one is that Key remembers only what supports his paradigm. If Jim Jones is indeed opposed to undocumented (illegal) workers in Idaho, what significant actions did he take as attorney general on that issue? He had the power and responsibility. Jim Key, I am very confident readers will be interested to see the documentation you can provide on the subject.
It is obvious to all who have read our letters that Key and I genuinely dislike each other, and I am not seeking reconciliation.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls