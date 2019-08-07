I am outraged and devastated at Jim Sathe's letter "Questions for local Trump supporters" on July 30. Don't you Marxist wannabes understand alphabetical order? Why is Bob Ziel mentioned first in the no shred of human decency category? Get it, Jim? C before Z.
Then, Jim, you confuse the issue by mentioning a vile, contemptible, corrupt human being. I figured a Clinton or a Kennedy at least the brutal bully Elijah Cummings or any generic Democratic politician, but no, you're referring to our sainted President Donald J. Trump, savior of the republic, and castigate him for making the deadbeat Europeans cough up what they owe. Shame on you, Jim.
Finally, Jim, you refer to Central Americans and others as "brown people." The blatant racism inferred by that term is obvious and am thankful that redskins weren't mentioned. You know, Jim, if you saw people, like conservatives do, instead of color, you would be more at peace. One thing, when describing the mess Obama left on our southern border, I thought you meant Cummings' district in Baltimore.
Concluding, Jim, I don't completely disagree with your drama queen, excuse the gender appropriation, letter. When you pen your final sentence, "I don't understand." I agree.
Frank Clark
Ammon