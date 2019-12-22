Former state Rep. Karey Hanks tells us that “direct democracy does not work well in a constitutional republic.” You may be right, Karey, but either does our present form of government — the corporatocracy or as Adam Smith called it: mercantilism. That’s right, Karey, we’re starting to resemble fascist Germany of a few generations ago. The Citizens United ruling allows unlimited contributions from corporate America into the coffers of every politician who will support their agenda and bow to their wishes.
Even if a medical marijuana initiative were to pass in Idaho, it would be quickly voided by Republican politicians who have become dependent on the money that the giant pharmaceutical industry infuses into their war chests, referendums be damned.
We have become a government not of the people, but of the corporation, by the corporation and for the corporation.
Speaking of medical marijuana, our National Institute of Health conceded on July 25, 2014, that marijuana somehow fights cancer cells without harming healthy ones. It makes one wonder how much money Big Pharma spent to stifle that report and keep it out of the news.
Kent Nadauld
Idaho Falls